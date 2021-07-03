HICKSVILLE — The Community Memorial Hospital Foundation recently awarded eight scholarships to students from area high schools. Each winner was awarded $500 toward the college of their choice as they pursue an education in their selected healthcare field.

Winners for 2021 include:

• Abbigail Herman, a graduate of Edgerton High School — she will pursue an education in biology at Otterbein University.

• Audrey Rittenhouse, a graduate of Tinora High School — she will pursue an education in health sciences at Butler University.

• Bailey Cook, a graduate of Leo High School — she will pursue an education in nursing at the University of St. Francis.

• Laura Miller, a graduate of Antwerp High School — she will pursue an education in nursing at Northwest State Community College.

• Natalie Schultz, a graduate of Wayne Trace High School — she will pursue an education in speech language pathology at The Ohio State University.

• Rylei Moreno, a graduate of Edgerton High School — she will pursue an education in health science at Grace College.

• Shallyn Miley, a graduate of Bryan High School — she will pursue an education in nursing at Lourdes University.

• Trixten Bexten, a graduate of Montpelier High School — she will pursue an education in nursing at The Ohio State University.

To be eligible for a CMH Foundation scholarship, a student must graduate from a high school in Defiance, Paulding or Williams counties in Ohio or Leo or Woodlan High School in Indiana.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments