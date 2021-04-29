“A Night at the Opera,” starring the Marx Brothers, will be shown at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, at 7:30 p.m. May 8. This 1935 movie is considered one of the Marx Brothers’ finest comedies.
In “A Night at the Opera,” the Marx Brothers run amok in the world of opera when Otis B. Driftwood (Groucho Marx) meets aspiring singer Ricardo (Allan Jones), who is determined to win the love of fellow performer Rosa (Kitty Carlisle). Aided by Fiorello (Chico Marx) and Tomasso (Harpo Marx), Otis attempts to unite the young couple, but faces opposition from the preening star Lassparri (Walter Woolf King), who also has his sights on Rosa. Traveling from Italy to New York, Otis and friends rally to try and win the day.
Cinema at the Stroede is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. The movies are free and open to the public. Freewill donations are accepted. The series allows the community to view classic movies on the big screen as originally intended. Movie time is 7:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month.
All events are subject to COVID-19 large gathering guidelines. Moviegoers are required to wear masks. For more information call 419-784-3401 or go to www.defiancearts.org.
