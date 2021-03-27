CHP Home Care & Hospice is releasing an online video version of its annual memorial service to families served by its hospice program in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The memorial service is an important piece of CHP’s hospice program, offering a time of remembrance for both families and staff.
“Our staff and patient families look forward to this memorial service every year,” said Brent Tow, CHP president/CEO. “Families like to reconnect with the hospice nurses and staff who worked so closely with them while caring for their loved one.”
Since the service could not be held in person this year, Tow said the administration and staff at CHP were determined to make it special, hiring Darin Hohman of Dark Horse Productions to record and edit the memorial ceremony on video to give it the look and feel of the live event.
The Angel Foundation, an affiliated nonprofit organization that plans wishes for terminally-ill adults, covered the production costs.
“Whether it was at home, at an extended care facility, or at our Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center, it’s our profound honor to care for and guide patients and families through the challenge of the end-of-life journey,” said Jeanie Saum, RN, CHP Hospice supervisor. “In 2020, these families not only lost loved ones, but faced the coronavirus pandemic that changed our lives in so many ways, not the least of these, the way we say goodbye, mourn, and grieve.”
Invitation letters were sent to the families of CHP Hospice patients who passed in 2020 and early 2021 with information and links to view the memorial service video posted online.
The video will be released to the public this summer.
Saum says the memorial service includes reflections from CHP Hospice nurses, social workers, and staff; music by the CHP Hospice musician and a patient family member; and messages of hope and encouragement from CHP Hospice chaplains.
CHP also offers monthly bereavement support groups to promote healing after a loss. The groups are free and open to the bereaved regardless if their loved one used CHP services or not. For more information call 419-238-9223.
CHP Hospice and The Angel Foundation are participating agencies with the United Way of Van Wert County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.