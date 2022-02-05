Two locally family-owned pharmacies are now partnering with Community Health Professionals (CHP) to provide pharmacy coverage for the hospice program.
Kaup Pharmacy, based in Fort Recovery, supplies medications for patients served by CHP offices in Ada-Hardin County, Celina, Lima, Van Wert, and Wapakoneta. Okuley’s Pharmacy, based in Defiance, supplies the Archbold, Bryan, Defiance, Delphos, Paulding, and Ada-Hancock County areas. Rite Aid stores in the region are contracted for backup coverage.
Back in 1985, Community Health Professionals (CHP) began delivering in-home hospice services in northwest Ohio. That same year, Phil and Robin Farris founded P&R Home IV Service in their home in rural Van Wert County. The relationship between the home health and hospice agency and the home infusion service was the start of a business relationship lasting 36 years. CHP Home Care and Hospice relied upon P&R to deliver hospice medications and medical equipment with a 24-hour, local, emergency delivery response.
At the end of 2021, P&R closed its pharmacy but its medical equipment business and locations – P&R Medical Connection – remain in operation. For pharmacy coverage for its hospice program, CHP partnered with the two local, family-owned pharmacies of Kaup Pharmacy and Okuley’s Pharmacy.
“We’re honored to be working with CHP now and carry on the tradition of fast, reliable, and local services to hospice patients and families,” said Jerry Kaup, RPh.
Okuley’s Pharmacy is a family-owned business established in 1950 by Blaine Okuley in Continental. In 1995, it was purchased by Blaine and Anita Okuley’s son, Travis, and his wife, Kieu.
They expanded the store’s services, including a compounding business that works closely with local hospices to help provide solutions for patients with issues that are being addressed through traditional medications.
“We’re proud to carry on our family’s business with the third generation,” said Kieu Okuley, RPh. “Our son, Konnor, joined the team full time. We’re looking forward to caring for our local communities for years to come.”
Okuley’s recently hired an additional pharmacist to focus specifically on hospice.
“Hospice fits naturally into our business,” Okuley said. “Easing pain, providing comfort to patients, keeping people at home with medical equipment; it’s what we’ve been about from the beginning.”
The new relationship between CHP, Kaup and Okuley’s brings together the strengths of three well-established, local businesses.
With both Kaup and Okuley’s, Tow says patients will get medications when they need them, delivered personally within hours, not shipped overnight and delivered by a UPS or FedEx driver, or left by a mailbox.
“We pride ourselves in being local for our communities’ emerging needs,” Okuley said. “Patients don’t have to wait for meds or equipment. We’ll have it within a couple of hours and we’re only a phone call away.”
