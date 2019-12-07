PAULDING — Ohio Department of Health and the Paulding County Health Department reported Friday that they have confirmed one county case report of severe pulmonary illness that is likely due to vaping.
According to a press release issued by the Paulding County Health Department, additional reports of illness are being investigated.
Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued updated recommendations on vaping for the public.
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) issued a health alert to health care providers asking them to report all suspected cases of serious pulmonary illness where the cause is unclear with a history of vaping to local or state public health officials for investigation.
Investigations continue into Ohio’s additional reports of illness and no further information about them is available at this time.
CDC recommendations on vaping for the public include:
• While the investigation is ongoing, people should consider refraining from using e-cigarette or vaping products if they are concerned about the health risks.
• Regardless of the investigation, e-cigarette and vaping products should not be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products.
• Do not buy vaping products off the street — you do not know what they really contain that could be harmful to your health.
• Vaping products bought on the street may contain THC or other cannabinoids.
• Do not modify e-cigarette or vaping products or add any substances to them not intended by the manufacturer.
• If you use e-cigarette products, monitor yourself for symptoms and promptly seek medical attention if you have concerns about your health.
If you need help quitting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, contact your doctor or go to the ODH website for information about resources, including the Ohio Tobacco Quit Line (1-800-QUIT-NOW).
