COLUMBUS — In the continuing effort to weaken COVID-19’s spread, the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation’s board of directors on Friday voted to expand the agency’s Indoor Air Quality Assistance Program to include substance use treatment centers, group homes, and others.
Prior to the board’s vote, the federally-funded $28 million program was limited to nursing homes, assisted living centers, and adult day centers that invested in heating, air conditioning, and ventilation improvements that weaken COVID-19’s spread. The Board approved eligible facilities to include:
• Intermediate care facilities
• Hospices
• Senior centers
• Adult care facilities
• Waiver settings (group homes)
• Substance use treatment centers
“The board’s vote expands our ability to fight this deadly virus and protect vulnerable Ohioans,” said BWC interim administrator/CEO John Logue. “We’re grateful to all involved for making this possible.”
The program offers up to $15,000 in reimbursement for eligible entities to inspect and assess their air quality needs and address those needs through portable air filtration systems, new filtration systems, maintenance on current systems, and other interventions implemented on or after March 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.
As of Feb. 19, BWC has approved or is processing approximately 538 applications for $6.2 million in total funding.
Launched in December, the program is funded by federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars and administered by BWC at Gov. Mike DeWine’s request. The CARES Act allows states to use federal funding from the Federal Coronavirus Relief Fund for necessary expenditures incurred by the state due to COVID-19 that were not authorized as part of the state budget.
The board’s vote Friday extends the program’s application deadline to June 30, up from March 31. For an application, FAQ, and more, visit this BWC webpage. Questions can be emailed to grants@bwc.state.oh.us.
