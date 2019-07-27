ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital president Doug Bush recently was recognized as one of Becker’s Healthcare 70 chief executive officers, presidents and administrators to know of 2019.
On this list are hospitals with leaders that are critical care access hospitals with 25 beds or fewer that have been recognized for innovation, quality and patient safety on the local and national level. These leaders have overseen hospital expansions, implementations, strategic partnerships with regional providers, and construction of satellite clinics. These individuals have important roles within their hospitals, community, and serve on boards and state-level initiatives to improve health care and patient wellbeing.
Becker’s stated, “Mr. Bush was associate vice president of strategic planning and business development for ProMedica before becoming president of Defiance Regional Hospital in January 2018. He’s helped develop ProMedica’s strategy and led investigative business development efforts to expand access to care and develop new care delivery models.”
Bush joined Defiance Regional Hospital as president in January 2018.
“I am honored to be recognized by Becker’s Healthcare. We have had many improvements and renovations in the short time that I have been here. I also know that I would not be able achieve all that we do without the talented team that continues to deliver on our mission while I have been here,” Bush said.
