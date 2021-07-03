NAPOLEON — Henry County Hospital recently welcomed Andrea Brown as manager of marketing, community relations and wellness.
“We are excited to have Andrea spearheading our marketing and community engagement efforts,” said Kristi Barnd, CEO at Henry County Hospital. “Her experience in integrated marketing strategies, leadership and innovation will be an asset as we continue to enhance and expand our health care service offerings.
Brown joins Henry County Hospital with extensive experience in marketing and community relations, most recently serving as vice president, marketing manager for Premier Bank in Defiance. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a specialization in public relations from Bowling Green State University and is certified as a Professional Certified Marketer by the American Marketing Association.
In her new role, Brown will be responsible for planning and directing the overall vision of marketing and hospital communications. She will also be overseeing the daily operations of the Henry County Hospital Wellness Department, including the fitness program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.