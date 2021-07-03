Andrea Brown

NAPOLEON — Henry County Hospital recently welcomed Andrea Brown as manager of marketing, community relations and wellness.

“We are excited to have Andrea spearheading our marketing and community engagement efforts,” said Kristi Barnd, CEO at Henry County Hospital. “Her experience in integrated marketing strategies, leadership and innovation will be an asset as we continue to enhance and expand our health care service offerings.

Brown joins Henry County Hospital with extensive experience in marketing and community relations, most recently serving as vice president, marketing manager for Premier Bank in Defiance. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a specialization in public relations from Bowling Green State University and is certified as a Professional Certified Marketer by the American Marketing Association.

In her new role, Brown will be responsible for planning and directing the overall vision of marketing and hospital communications. She will also be overseeing the daily operations of the Henry County Hospital Wellness Department, including the fitness program.

