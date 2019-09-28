NAPOLEON — The annual Henry County Hospital Foundation Auxiliary Bazaar will take place Thursday beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Henry County Hospital, 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Napoleon.
As in years past, the bazaar will include a luncheon, live and silent auctions, a variety of booths and a raffle for seven nights of dinner at a selection of local restaurants.
The live auction will be held from noon-1 p.m. in the Heller Community Room. Baked goods, garden plants and items, used treasures and crafts also will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from the bazaar will be given to Henry County Hospital by the auxiliary to assist in purchasing a central monitoring system for the Birthing Care Services department.
Last year, the Birthing Care Services department had more than 200 deliveries — the highest number of births in more than three decades.
Each mom who presents to Birthing Care Services is monitored to detect contractions as well as the baby’s heart rate, enabling the healthcare team to monitor mom and baby throughout the labor process. Though Birthing Care Services has always had the technology to monitor mothers and babies, the central monitoring system would enable providers to monitor a patient who is in labor remotely, from both a monitor at the nurses’ station and from the provider’s home or office.
If a nurse of midwife had a question or concern, physicians could view related information immediately, rather than having to drive to the hospital, reducing response time when quick action needs to be taken.
Community members are also invited to participate by donating an item for auction or by sponsoring an item with a monetary donation. All contributions to the Henry County Hospital Foundation are tax deductible.
For more information, contact Katie Meyer at 419-591-4766.
