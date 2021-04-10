As we approach National Healthcare Decisions Day (April 16), Hospice of Northwest Ohio reminds the community of a program that provides free, guided conversations by trained facilitators in the completion of advance healthcare directives. Through a series of questions, these conversations will consider cultural, spiritual, and religious beliefs in completing written advance directives including Living Wills and selecting a health care power of attorney.

Currently, healthcare decision conversations can be done by appointment only via phone or video chat. Contact Hospice today to make an appointment with one of our certified facilitators at 419-931-5423 or acp@sinceracare.org.

April 16 has been designated as National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD) since 2008. NHDD is a day set aside to encourage everyone, whether or healthy or coping with a serious illness, to think about, discuss and document healthcare wishes.

These conversations have never been so important and at the forefront of everyone’s mind as during the COVID-19 emergency.

Learn more about advance directives at www.hospicenwo.org.

