Hospice of Northwest Ohio provides free, guided conversations by trained facilitators to assist in the completion of advance health care directives. Through a series of questions, these conversations consider cultural, spiritual, and religious beliefs in completing written advance directives including living Wwills and selecting a health care power of attorney.

All adults, whether healthy, or coping with a serious illness, should think about, discuss and document their healthcare wishes. It is important to make wishes known upfront about any future medical treatment, in the event a person cannot express them themselves. These conversations have never been so important and at the forefront of everyone’s mind as during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospice of Northwest Ohio offers this service free of charge, to anyone in the community. Advance Care Plans are legal documents that can be created without the assistance of a lawyer. Health care decision conversations can be done in-person, or via phone or video chat. Set up an appointment by calling 419-931-5423 or emailing acp@sinceracare.org.

Learn more about advance directives at www.hospicenwo.org/patient-care/advance-care-planning.

