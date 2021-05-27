PCH artwork
Paulding County Hospital has announced that with funds donated from the Auxiliary and Bargain Bin, the purchase of décor for its newly renovated Med/Surg Department. Some of the artwork pieces purchased for the newly renovated area will assist with buffering sound throughout the unit. This will assist in patients having quieter rooms for their stay, which promotes better healing outcomes. Paulding County Hospital plans to purchase additional pieces for the Med/Surg Department in the future with donated funds.

