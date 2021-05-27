Paulding County Hospital has announced that with funds donated from the Auxiliary and Bargain Bin, the purchase of décor for its newly renovated Med/Surg Department. Some of the artwork pieces purchased for the newly renovated area will assist with buffering sound throughout the unit. This will assist in patients having quieter rooms for their stay, which promotes better healing outcomes. Paulding County Hospital plans to purchase additional pieces for the Med/Surg Department in the future with donated funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.