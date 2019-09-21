Zonta Club of Defiance will be holding its 12th annual Luncheon for Women’s Health on Oct. 3 at Defiance Eagles Aerie 372.
For the past 12 years, Zonta Club of Defiance has raised funds for women in our local community, through its luncheon. Since 2008, Zonta Club of Defiance has been able to raise more than $110,000 to support the health needs of women and children. Locally, financial support has been given to the discounted mammography program at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Zonta TNT (Tools Needed for Transformation) Bags for women facing breast cancer surgery at both ProMedica and Mercy Health, toiletry supplies for area disadvantaged school-aged girls, as well as other educational programs and support. Internationally, the organization has assembled birthing kits and personal hygiene kits for women in developing countries.
This year’s keynote speaker for the luncheon is Elizabeth McCormick, a U.S. Army decorated combat Black Hawk pilot who flew top secret intelligence missions.
She is world renowned for sharing dramatically memorable and action-orientated presentations and for her published books. She is an authority on leadership and veterans’ issues and is frequently seen on ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX.
Her leadership and rise to success in the military paved the way for her professional achievements in corporate and entrepreneurial environments. Through her gifted art of analyzation and negotiation, expert mentoring abilities, mastery of management, and team-building skills, she led several teams throughout her career to top achievements that include millions of dollars in strategic cost-saving measures for national, international and global entities.
The $1,000 bronze sponsors for this year’s event are State Bank, General Motors, Northwest Mutual and the Defiance Area Foundation. The $500 pink level sponsors are Defiance Rotary, Batt & Stevens, First Federal Bank, Fun Factory, ProMedica, Grant Insurance/Rene Andelin and Mercy Health.
Tickets may be purchased for the luncheon by contacting Sylvia Koester at 419-576-6052 or emailing info@zontadefiance.com.
