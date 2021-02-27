CLEVELAND — One year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, people have stepped up to address the emotional needs of families reeling from the coronavirus and 2020’s record-breaking disasters.
In northern Ohio and across the country, trained American Red Cross disaster mental health and spiritual care volunteers have had more than 53,000 conversations to provide emotional support to people in 2020 — which had the greatest number of billion-dollar disasters in a single year. In addition, trained volunteers have provided free crisis counseling through the Red Cross Virtual Family Assistance Center for grieving families during COVID-19.
“The past year has been overwhelming for many in our community, and yet through it all, people are caring for one another,” said Mike Parks, Northern Ohio Region CEO. “When help can’t wait, they provide families with the support they need during emergencies. During Red Cross Month in March, we honor this humanitarian spirit and ask you to join us by donating, giving blood, volunteering or taking a class to learn lifesaving skills.”
WHAT IS RED CROSS MONTH
For nearly 80 years, U.S. presidents have proclaimed March as Red Cross Month to recognize people giving back through its lifesaving mission — which is powered by more than 90% volunteers.
They include people like Jacquelynn Otte, a licensed independent social worker in Brunswick, who has volunteered with the Northern Ohio Region to provide emotional support, psychological first aid and referrals to community assistance for families coping with disasters during the pandemic.
“Jackie’s work with the National Virtual Family Assistance Center is fully focused on families dealing with COVID fatalities,” said Renee Palagyi, regional senior disaster program manager for the Red Cross of Northern Ohio. “This experience has made her especially knowledgeable as she works with local families who have experienced a home fire and are also suffering the ‘side effects’ of COVID,” Palagyi said. “Some of these grief experiences and stressors may be loss of employment, a family member now ill with or recently deceased from COVID, or the tremendous stress of ongoing pandemic isolation. Jackie assists those families in normalizing their feelings of stress and grief as they begin to move forward.”
A GROWING DESIRE TO GIVE BACK
A 2020 study on a rise in volunteer experiences added to LinkedIn profiles shows that more people want to help others during this unprecedented time. Last year, more than 70,000 people, including more than 550 in northern Ohio, became new Red Cross volunteers largely to support urgent disaster and essential blood donation needs. In addition, thousands of COVID-19 survivors — many new to blood donation — rolled up a sleeve to give convalescent plasma and help patients battling COVID-19.
Franklin Myles of Twinsburg, became ill in March 2020 and spent six days in the hospital, battling COVID-19. After he recovered, he began giving convalescent plasma with the Red Cross to help others facing the disease. “While fighting COVID-19, I made a promise to myself that if I survive and can help others, I would be all in,” said Myles. “If I can help save a life, it would be such a blessing.”
HOW TO HELP
You can help ensure that families don’t face emergencies alone — especially during a pandemic:
DONATE: Support our Disaster Relief efforts at redcross.org/GivingDay. A gift of any size makes a difference to provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance. Your donation will be part of our annual Giving Day on March 24 to aid families in need across the country.
VOLUNTEER: Visit redcross.org/VolunteerToday for most-needed positions and local opportunities.
GIVE BLOOD: If you’re healthy and feeling well, make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org. Your donation can make a lifesaving difference for a patient in need. As a thank you, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma on March 15-26 will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
LEARN LIFESAVING SKILLS: Take a class in skills like CPR and first aid to help in an emergency at redcross.org/TakeAClass. Online options include a Psychological First Aid for COVID-19 course, which covers how to manage stress and support yourself and others.
