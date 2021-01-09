As the American population ages and becomes increasingly more diverse, the Alzheimer’s Association is committed to identifying and addressing barriers that may prohibit members of these diverse communities, including Latinos, from receiving important Alzheimer’s education and resources.
The Alzheimer’s Association will host a Defiance area virtual Alzheimer’s communityforum at 1 p.m. Feb. 17 via Zoom.
This town-hall style meeting will ask participants questions and gain answers about Alzheimer’s, discuss their experiences, learn about local resources, and more.
“We know that Latinos are one and a half times more likely as white Americans to have Alzheimer’s or another dementia” said, Pam Myers, program director. “We also know that while Latinos are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than whites, they are less likely to have a diagnosis. A delay in diagnosis could mean that Latinos with Alzheimer’s and other dementias may miss the opportunity to make important legal, financial and care plans while they are still capable, and make their preferences known to their families.”
Community forums are hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association in communities across the country. Goals include listening to the experiences of the community related to Alzheimer’s and other dementias; identifying needs, gaps in resources and opportunities; and elevating awareness of the programs and services of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“We have held four successful Alzheimer’s community forums in the past five months in different parts of our service area” said Myers. “While all the forums had different feedback based on their unique community, we heard overarching community needs like more education and awareness about the disease. We really want to hear what our local Latino community thinks about diagnosis, education, and resources.”
If you are part of the Latino community in Defiance and surrounding counties, and have an interest in or experience with Alzheimer’s or other dementias as it impacts your community — the Alzheimer’s Association wants to hear from you. Business and community leaders, affected individuals, family members and caregivers, faith leaders, education leaders, hospitals, volunteer organizations, among many others, are invited to attend.
The event is free; register at 800-272-3900. Once you have registered, you will receive an email with log in information for the event.
(The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.