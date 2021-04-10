MAUMEE — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and early evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, warning signs to look for, how to take care of yourself as a caregiver, and how to have those difficult conversations. They will even help you have a healthy brain. The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900
• April 20: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia/Taking Care of Yourself, 2 p.m.
• April 21: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 11 a.m.
• April 21: Healthy Living for Brain and Body, 1 p.m.
• April 22: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 5 p.m.
• April 26: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 5:30 p.m.
• April 27: Dementia Conversations, 5 p.m.
• April 28: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 2:30 p.m.
• April 29: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 5 p.m.
(The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.