MAUMEE — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter is offering two upcoming virtual programs on Monday to help provide a greater understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
The programs, provided to the community free of charge are “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” on Monday from noon-1 p.m. and “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” Monday from 6-7 p.m.
Both programs are virtual and will be presented on Zoom. Pre-registration is required. To register for one or both programs, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 and provide an email address. Instructions about how to join the webinars will be emailed to registrants.
“These two programs provide important introductory information about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias for people who may be in the beginning stages of identifying dementia in themselves or a loved one,” said Pam Myers, Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter program director. “The first program specifically covers some of the common early warning signs of Alzheimer’s, while the second offers general information about the stages of the disease and some of the programs the Alzheimer’s Association offers.”
“10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” will introduce participants to the memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living and that can indicate the onset of dementia. The program will cover how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process; and Alzheimer’s Association resources.
“Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” reminds participants that Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. The event will touch on the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer’s Association resources.
“Early signs of Alzheimer’s or dementia can include memory loss, challenges in planning or solving problems, difficulty completing familiar tasks, having a hard time identifying words when speaking or writing, withdrawing from social activities and more,” Myers said. “These two programs will offer support to those who may be seeing these signs in themselves or their loved ones. Individuals can call us at 419-537-1999 to schedule a care consultation and be connected with local resources that can help or visit our website at www.alz.org/nwohio.com.”
