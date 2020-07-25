The Alzheimer’s Association’s northwest Ohio chapter is offering a new caregiver support group for adult children of persons living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. This new group will be held virtually starting Monday evening.
“Due to COVID-19, all our community education programs and caregiver support groups are live webinars” said Pam Myers, program director. “We want our communities and constituents to know we are still providing all our care and support services”.
The initiation of this new caregiver support group is in direct response to the challenges that COVID-19 has brought to caregivers. Adult children of those with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia experience a unique set of challenges when becoming caregivers for their parents.
“Role reversal” with their ailing parent creates issues and emotions that are best understood by others going through the same thing. Comparing notes on issues such as how to get your parent to stop driving or how to be a “parent” to your parent without offending them with others in this same new relationship can provide helpful and useful tips on caregiving.
To meet the needs of those taking care of their parents with memory issues, join the adult children caregiver support group held virtually on the second and fourth Monday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Register by calling 800-272-3900. After you register, information will be sent to you on how to access the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.