The Alzheimer’s Association’s northwest Ohio chapter is offering a new caregiver support group for adult children of persons living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. This new group will be held virtually starting Monday evening.

“Due to COVID-19, all our community education programs and caregiver support groups are live webinars” said Pam Myers, program director. “We want our communities and constituents to know we are still providing all our care and support services”.

The initiation of this new caregiver support group is in direct response to the challenges that COVID-19 has brought to caregivers. Adult children of those with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia experience a unique set of challenges when becoming caregivers for their parents.

“Role reversal” with their ailing parent creates issues and emotions that are best understood by others going through the same thing. Comparing notes on issues such as how to get your parent to stop driving or how to be a “parent” to your parent without offending them with others in this same new relationship can provide helpful and useful tips on caregiving.

To meet the needs of those taking care of their parents with memory issues, join the adult children caregiver support group held virtually on the second and fourth Monday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Register by calling 800-272-3900. After you register, information will be sent to you on how to access the meeting.

