MAUMEE — The aging of the U.S. population means an unprecedented and growing number of people require dementia care and support. More than 5 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, and by 2050 this number is expected to nearly triple. The Alzheimer’s Association is working strategically to dramatically increase access to quality care and support across the country.
Recruiting and training volunteers is a key component of ensuring this success. By mobilizing and training a volunteer force the association is able to scale its work significantly. Volunteers’ personal experiences, professional skills, local networks and unique insights into their communities’ special strengths complement the staff’s ability to provide their neighbors with valuable programs and resources, close to home.
The Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio (AANO) engages and trains community members as volunteers to conduct outreach and provide three key programs. Program volunteers provide support groups, education programs and early-stage social engagement programs — programs that have helped thousands of Americans to face the many challenges of dementia with confidence and live their best life possible. In AANO support groups people learn about dementia and discuss their feelings and concerns in a confidential and supportive environment. These education programs cover all aspects of the disease, helping to improve quality of life and reduce the likelihood of a crisis. Engagement programs for people living in the early stage of Alzheimer’s and caregivers are important to those who want to connect to others who can sympathize with their experience.
Virtual training dates:
• March 4 from noon-1:15 p.m.
(register on or before Feb. 25 and receive a $10 gift card) or
• March 24 from 5-6:15p.m. (register on or before March 17 and receive a $10 gift card)
During the volunteer recruitment event, you will be able to hear from existing volunteers, receive some dementia education, and hear about the volunteer positions available. There also will be time for you to ask questions. Volunteer training is online and flexible and you are paired with a staff partner who will support you.
Alzheimer’s Association volunteer recruitment events are free, for anyone 21 years of age and older and are for people interested in volunteering in the northwest Ohio area. Registration is required. To register, call 800-272-3900. Upon registration, an email confirmation will be sent containing meeting log-in information.
(The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.)
