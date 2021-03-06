MAUMEE — Williams and surrounding county residents are invited to take part in a virtual community forum on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias at 10 a.m. March 30. The hour-long forum provides an opportunity for residents of all ages to come together to ask questions about the disease, share their personal experiences, learn about available resources and discover volunteer opportunities to support families affected by the disease.
Hosting a community discussion about Alzheimer’s disease care and support programs and services in our northwest Ohio counties is so timely and important,” said Pam Myers, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter.
“Community forums are hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association in communities across the country, where families are invited to come together with Association staff and volunteers to mobilize our community in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.”
The Alzheimer’s Association believes no individual or family should navigate the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease alone. Community forums hosted by the association bring together families affected by the disease with dedicated staff and volunteers to open conversation in an effort to bolster resources, programs and services to support families in their communities.
Working together with local volunteers, the Alzheimer’s Association can ensure families have the resources needed to face the many challenges associated with the disease. Community volunteers are essential in helping the Alzheimer’s Association best serve the needs of families affected by the disease, in driving awareness and in mobilizing many northwest Ohio communities in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.
To register for the 10 a.m. March 30 virtual forum on Zoom, call 800-272-3900.
In the United States alone, more than 5 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s and 16 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers. The disease is a global crisis that impacts numerous families right here in our community. However, no one has to face this disease alone or without information.
