MAUMEE — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, how do you manage behaviors, legal and financial issues, and how to better communicate. Staff will even help you have a healthy brain. The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900
Jan. 5 — Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 2 p.m.
Jan. 5 — Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior, 4 p.m.
Jan. 6 — 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s ,11 a.m.
Jan. 6 — Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 2 p.m.
Jan. 7 — Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers Early Stage — Part 1, 3:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 — Effective Communication Strategies, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 8 — Healthy Living for Brain and Body, 10 a.m.
Jan. 8 — Legal and Financial, 1 p.m.
Jan. 11 — Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 3 p.m.
Jan. 12 — 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 2 p.m.
Jan. 13 — Effective Communication Strategies, 11 a.m.
Jan. 14 — Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers Early Stage — Part 2, 3:30 p.m.
(The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.