TOLEDO — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss safety issues in the home, communication, COVID-19 challenges, long-distance caregiving and information on the disease itself. The programs run about an hour and are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss or their family members who may be concerned.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900

• July 20 — Activities at Home, 1 p.m.

• July 21 — Caregiving from Afar, 10 a.m.

• July 21 — Dementia Discussions, Dr. Sara Hunter, 4:30 p.m.

• July 22 — Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 10 a.m.

• July 22 — Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behavior, 2 p.m.

• July 23 — Dementia Conversations, 10 a.m.

• July 23 — 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 3 p.m.

• July 27 — Safety at Home, 10 a.m.

• July 27 — Caregiving from Afar, 5 p.m.

• July 28 — 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 2 p.m.

• July 28 — Simple Communication Tips for Caregivers, 4 p.m.

• July 29 — Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 10 a.m.

• July 30 — Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research, 9:30 a.m.

• July 31 — Activities at Home, 10 a.m.

