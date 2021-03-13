MAUMEE — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as; what is Alzheimer’s disease; warning signs to look for; how to effectively communicate; how to manage behaviors and have difficult conversations; and review several strategies for legal and financial issues. The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900
• Mar 15, 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 1 p.m.
• Mar 16, Effective Communication Strategies, 12:30 p.m.
• Mar 16, Living with Alzheimer’s Middle Stage Part 1, 4 p.m.
• Mar 17, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 11 a.m.
• Mar 17, Dementia Conversations, 5 p.m.
• Mar 18, Living with Alzheimer’s Late Stage Part 2, 3:30 p.m.
• Mar 18, Healthy Living for Brain and Body, 11:30 a.m.
• Mar 22, Legal and Financial Pt 1, 2 p.m.
• Mar 22, 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 5 p.m.
• Mar 23, Living with Alzheimer’s Middle Stage Part 2, 4 p.m.
• Mar 24, Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior, 2 p.m.
• Mar 25, Dementia Conversations, 3 p.m.
• Mar 25, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 6:30 p.m.
• Mar 29, Legal and Financial Pt 2, 2 p.m.
• Mar 30, 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 2 p.m.
• Mar 30, Living with Alzheimer’s Middle Stage Part 3, 4 p.m.
• Mar 31, 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.