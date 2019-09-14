Sheriff Hefzy, MD is a pain management specialist at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
“I have always wanted to help patients that are living with pain,” Hefzy said. “Their issues affect their quality of life. I want to get them back to being able enjoy their life again.”
Through his six years of providing services to patients, he has noticed that times have changed.
“I believe there are many different treatment options for patients suffering from chronic pain,” Hefzy said. “In most cases, there are better choices than just pain medications and opioids.”
Some of those options include physical therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, topical medication and even non-opioid medication.
“We also have many different injections that we can offer, and even small implantable spinal cord stimulator devices that have been shown to be very effective,” Hefzy said.
There are more than 130 people in the United States who die of overdose from opioids every day. The rates of prescription-drug availability and distribution have increased drastically over recent years. It is estimated that 21-29% of patients who are prescribed opioids misuse them.
Recently, Hefzy joined a group of physicians in speaking to political figures to express their concern about the opioid epidemic. Not only are communities suffering through the loss of family, friends and loved ones, but it is estimated that the U.S. “economic burden” is $78.5 billion a year. This cost comes in forms of productivity loss, healthcare, treatment for addiction and the involvement of criminal justice.
In order to help prevent this issue in the Defiance community, Hefzy said he addresses each patient’s needs individually.
“Each patient is different and each treatment plan is different, we work together with each patient until we find the right plan for them,” he said.
Through close work with the Defiance Regional Hospital teams, patient pain levels can be addressed through different treatments.
“One of the most important goals is not only pain control, but also function,” Hefzy said. “Patients need to be able to function in order to live their lives. Once we reduce their pain it improves function, and ultimately, improves their quality of life.”
For more information about ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital pain management and alternative treatment for pain call 419-783-6937.
For more information about ProMedica, visit promedica.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.