NAPOLEON — A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health has expanded its services in Napoleon, including the addition of Dr. George (Russ) Williams to its staff one day a week.
Williams previously had served clients in the four-county area when he worked for the Fulton County Health Center.
Other changes in Napoleon include adding a 10-bed men’s recovery housing program at its existing Crisis Care and Counseling Center at 600 Freedom Drive. Previously, the building had been occupied for many years by First Call for Help.
The men’s recovery housing is slated to open in September, along with a partial hospitalization program to treat those with substance use and mental health disorders.
“Research has shown that the longer an individual can remain substance-free, the better the recovery rates,” said Matt Rizzo, president and CEO of A Renewed Mind. “This change will allow the men at the Renewal Center in Napoleon the longevity needed to further their recovery in a safe, sober environment.”
Rizzo said the partial hospitalization program will serve as either a step-up or step-down level of care, as needed to complement the in-patient Renewal Center and the recovery housing in Napoleon.
The expansion of services in Napoleon is accompanied by the closing of a five-bed women’s recovery house in Wauseon that A Renewed Mind had operated.
A Renewed Mind is a behavioral health provider serving eight northwest Ohio counties.
