SHERWOOD — The National FFA Organization has announced that Rose Zeedyk from Fairview High School was selected as a national finalist for the National FFA Proficiency Award in diversified crop production.
Zeedyk is one of only four people chosen to compete for this award at the national finals to be held at the 91st National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis this fall.
The proficiency awards recognize outstanding student achievement in agribusiness gained through establishment of a new business, working for an existing company or otherwise gaining hands-on career experience. The diversified crop production award is one of 47 proficiency program areas FFA members can participate in to develop valuable experience and leadership skills at the local, state and national levels. Descriptions of each proficiency award area are available at FFA.org/proficiency. Zeedyk, a member of the Fairview FFA Chapter, became eligible for the national award after winning the Ohio state FFA competition earlier this year. All national finalists and national winners will be recognized during a special ceremony at the National FFA Convention & Expo. This award is supported by CHS Foundation.
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 653,359 student members who belong to one of 8.568 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 344,239 alumni members in 2,051 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.
