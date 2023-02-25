WAUSEON — The Fulton County OSU Extension Office announced earlier this month a new addition to its team who will be succeeding Eric Richer as the county’s agriculture and natural resources educator — Archbold native Kendall Lovejoy.
Lovejoy was born and raised in Fulton County, and was heavily inspired to join the agriculture scene from a multitude of influences in his life. These influences included his grandparents, Roger and Ruth Ann Rupp, who operated a family farm before retirement and his neighbors, son Shawn and father Roger Stuckey.
Although his parents, David and Renee Lovejoy, were not involved in ag-related work, Lovejoy said they were supportive of whatever endeavors he pursued. For example, he was a member of the Arcbold FFA while attending Archbold High School and he volunteered at the Stuckey’s hog and grain operation around the same time as well.
“I knew that agriculture was my passion, and being a part of FFA was just kind of a natural progression to do that,” he said. “Because I didn’t have ‘the family farm’ background per se, I knew being involved with it would get me opportunities and get me involved in agriculture.”
While Lovejoy could fondly recall times of his grandparents’ farm, he was too young to get involved with it before they retired. Hence, FFA and his neighbors’ operation really grounded Lovejoy and became principal experiences for him.
Come his senior year, he was certain this was what he wanted to do. However, as he didn’t have a farm to come back to or anything of that sort, he had to really think about what kind of pathway he was going to take.
“I didn’t know what that looked like,” he admitted, stating that agriculture had so much variety.
In the end, Lovejoy attended Grace College and majored in agribusiness. There he met another great influence and mentor, his college professor, Tobe Forshtay.
College was another chapter in Lovejoy’s journey of integrating himself into the world of agriculture. On top of working on his degree, he had two summer college agronomy internships with The Andersons and Legacy Farmers Cooperative. His duties fell under custom application cooperatives. He worked with chemicals, identified weeds, pests and diseases and created action plans with farmers on how best to tackle their problems.
Upon graduation in 2021, Lovejoy returned to Archbold and began raising market hogs with his neighbor. He did this for about 18 months, but found it lacking in fulfillment.
When the agriculture and natural resources educator position in Fulton County became open upon Eric Richer’s departure, Lovejoy revealed that he actually didn’t think it would be for him. However, he applied and soon came to realize that the position was exactly what he wanted.
Lovejoy shared that he pursued a degree in agribusiness with the intent to work directly with farmers and help them find solutions to their problems. The educator position, he stated, has fulfilled all of that and more.
While Lovejoy believes his experiences as a whole make him well-equipped as the new educator, he understands that he still has a lot of learning to do.
“I’m not going to say I know it all and I never will,” he said. “That’s the joy of this position. There are always opportunities for education for me, and then I get to pass that on and use that to support others and make them successful as well.”
Since his hiring in early February, Lovejoy said it’s been both incredible and overwhelming. Right now he is looking at how his position has worked with farms in the past and what it’s going to look like in the future.
He shared that he is excited for the growing season to commence and cannot wait to perform on-farm research trials. He is also looking forward to meeting as many local producers as possible.
Some new things Lovejoy is looking to pursue for the county is to expand on horticulture. He wants to create education programming garnered toward people like greenhouse growers and hobbyist farmers.
He explained that its not something really seen in his area because of the bigger emphasis on commercial agriculture. However the demographic does exist, he stated, and there is a need to serve it.
When asked what has driven him throughout his journey up until this point, Lovejoy relayed:
“Agriculture is so diverse. There are so many different opportunities and ways that it contributes to our world as a whole. I think being able to be a part of that is what drives me ... . We’re raising food for the world, essentially, and being able to be a part of that is very intriguing and extremely fulfilling.
“I feel really blessed to be able to come back and work in the county that supported me and work with the producers that supported me throughout my journey so far,” he added. “If there is any way I can be of assistance to anybody, please reach out. I look forward to meeting them and working alongside them in whatever capacity that may look like.”
Lovejoy can be reached at lovejoy.59@osu.edu or at 419-337-9210.
