COLUMBUS (OFBF) — Eight local Young Agricultural Professionals groups have been awarded $500 grants for educational programming or events.
The local grants are a part of Farm Credit Mid-America’s $100,000 donation to farm bureau young leader programs in their four-state region of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. Farm Credit Mid-America proudly supports these local grant programs, as well as Ohio Farm Bureau’s annual statewide Young Ag Professionals contests and the YAP Winter Leadership Experience.
• Fulton County Breakfast on the Farm
Fulton County Breakfast on the Farm is a free, public event led by Fulton County OSU Extension, Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District and Fulton County Farm Bureau to help people learn about modern food production practices and introduce them to the farm families who work to produce a safe, wholesome food supply for Ohio communities and the world. Triple H Farms along with 300 volunteers will provide breakfast and offer self-guided walking tours of this diversified farm Saturday, June 24.
• Henry County Fair Square Dance
Local youths have expressed interest in hosting a square dance event during the Henry County Fair. This event, held on the last evening of the fair, will provide a square dance ‘caller’ and a DJ for a three-hour dance. This will help highlight farm bureau’s involvement in the community and help the county in gaining young members.
• Ag Toy Drive
The Ashland and Wayne County Young Ag Professionals and the Medina County Young Farmers hosted their sixth Annual Ag Toy Drive Nov. 29. After sponsorships and individual contributions were counted, over $11,000 in ag toys were donated to Associated Charities of Ashland County, Medina Toys for Tots and Wayne County Toys for Tots for the holiday season. Both local business and individual cash donations were used to purchase ag-themed toys within each county.
• Brew Your Passion at Guernsey Brewhouse
This kickoff event for Young Ag Professionals in Guernsey County will be used as a starting point to create a solid YAP group to do more educational and philanthropic activities in the future. The Guernsey Brewhouse will give the group a tour and show attendees how the brewhouse processes and creates its product.
• Clinton County Ag Day Earth Day
Collegiate Farm Bureau’s biggest event of the year is Ag Day Earth Day, which promotes the importance of the Earth and agriculture. The entire campus is invited to participate with the hope of reaching students who might not be as engaged in agriculture. The day includes games, planting flowers, giveaway trees for students to grow, live music and much more.
• Coshocton County Square Dance
This three-hour square dance, which is free for farm bureau members and $10 for nonmembers, is a great opportunity for residents from multiple counties to get together in a casual environment to network and find new ways to work together.
• Night Out at the Mud Hens
This program invites Young Ag Professionals from Fulton, Henry, Williams, Defiance County farm bureaus and their families to enjoy a Toledo Mud Hens baseball game, allowing attendees to step away from their farm and businesses for a night of relaxation, fun and networking with folks from across the area. This event offers a mental and emotional break from the stress of agriculture while enjoying America’s pastime.
• Perry County Ag Career Day
During a panel discussion, a group of experienced ag professionals with diverse backgrounds will explain their roles in agriculture and how those roles contribute. The objective is to bring new ideas to high school students who will be starting their careers or continuing their education soon after graduation. Professionals will include urban agriculturalists, precision ag/technology, traditional grain farmers, and policy/administrative perspectives of the ag industry.
