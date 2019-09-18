PAULDING — Local Vietnam veterans who visit Wreaths Across America Education Exhibit will receive “Welcome Home” packets signed by President Trump.
Paulding County was chosen out of 1,600 locations to host the National Wreaths Across America’s (WAA) Education Exhibit. They’ll come into town during the Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival, being held Sept. 20–22 and will be located close to the Ohio Extension Building during the fall festival held at the Paulding County Fairgrounds.
“I’m over the moon that this great national organization would select Paulding County and the Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival as one of their target locations. This is huge for our community, and such an incredible honor,” said Linda McCain, with Paulding County’s WWA chapter.
The goal of the Wreaths Across America education exhibit is to bring local communities and the military together with education, stories and interactive connections. When touring the exhibit, festival guests will have the opportunity to explore, learn and remember our fallen veterans. The 48-foot exhibit is equipped with a 24-person screening room that showcases the different aspects of the WAA mission through video. The purpose of the Mobile Education Exhibit is to not only teach the next generation about service and sacrifice, but to share stories of patriotism and love of country to communities around the United States. Tours are free and open to the public.
All local Vietnam veterans are encouraged to stop by this exhibit, where they will receive a “Welcome Home” packet signed by President Donald Trump. “Our Vietnam veterans didn’t get the proper thank you when they came home from Vietnam. We invite them to stop by and be appreciated by the national and our local Wreaths Across America staff members. They deserve this recognition for so bravely defending our country,” added McCain.
Every December Wreaths Across America holds wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,600 additional locations across the world. Paulding County had several local volunteers take the initiative to make this effort a priority for Paulding County in 2018.
The goal in Paulding County is to raise enough funds to cover 500 wreaths. Those wanting to purchase a wreath will be able to do so at the Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival. The cost is $15 each. Those who buy two ($30) will get a third one free. This is an opportunity to thank a veteran, whether it’s a family member or someone who no longer has family in the area. This year’s ceremony will take place on Dec. 14 at noon at St. Paul Cemetery off County Road 87.
Those wanting more information may call Linda McCain at 419-670-2659 or visit the website at www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.