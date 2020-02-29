ASHLEY, Ind. — The Ohio State University and Purdue Extensions are partnering to host a Women in Agriculture dinner on March 12 at Stoy Farms in Ashley, Ind.
Women are invited to come for an evening of networking, dinner and learning. Participants will learn about stress management, meal planning and Annie’s Project, an education series designed to empower women in agriculture.
Speakers will include Melissa Rupp of the Fulton County OSU Extension, Sarah Noggle of the Paulding County OSU Extension and Crystal Van Pelt of the Steuben County Purdue Extension.
Those interested in Annie’s Project will learn about the six-week program provided by the nonprofit organization, Education for Farm Women. It covers finances, production, markets, legal and human resources, while providing a support network for women in agriculture.
The dinner is free, but pre-registration is required by March 5. To register, visit go.osu.edu/WomeninAgDinner.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistic Service, there were 1,227,461 female farmers in 2017. More than 790,000 women were “principal” producers on farms. A principal producer is defined as the person who runs the farm and makes the day-to-day management decisions Overall more than 36 percent of American agriculture producers are women.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.