Once the cooler temperatures of fall set it, it’s time to start thinking about winterizing your farm equipment.
By maintaining your equipment in the colder months – the off season – you can spare yourself precious time during the growing season and lots of money in repair bills. Keep reading to find out how to best maintain your farm equipment during the winter months.
Switch Fuel
If you’ve got No. 2 diesel in your equipment from the warmer months, it’s time to switch to winter fuel. What’s the difference? No. 1 diesel has a lower cloud point, so it gels at a lower temperature than summer fuel. But No. 2 diesel has more energy content per gallon. You’ll also want to check your gasoline blend equipment to make sure it’s got a winter blend of fuel in its engines, too. If you have diesel exhaust fluid in a trailer or delivery tote that could be exposed to freezing temperatures, you need to winterize the system to avoid pump damage.
Battery Maintenance
For equipment you’re still going to use during the winter, make sure you keep the batteries as fully charged as you can. For engines that are going to stay quiet during colder months, disconnect the battery all together to avoid leaking. While you’re under the hood, go ahead and check the fluids, making sure that your engine coolant works at lower winter temperatures. You may also need to change to a lighter weight oil and top off fuel and hydraulic oil tanks to prevent condensation.
Clean It Up
Before the temperatures drop too low, clean off your equipment and remove plant debris and dirt – anything that holds moisture and causes rust to eat into your machinery. Clean equipment will also help keep pests at bay and clean out your cabs and planters now to save repair bills down the line.
Inspect all your machinery for broken welds, alignment issues, wear points, loose fasteners or lubrication issues. Make notes on what needs attention before it’s time to get planting in the spring, taking advantage of the extra time in winter to repair your equipment and get it ready to hit the ground running when you’re ready to plant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.