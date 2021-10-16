PETTISVILLE — The 27th Pettisville FFA Alumni Pumpkin Fest was held recently. Community members enjoyed a pancake and sausage supper, pumpkin ice cream and other treats. The students enjoyed decorating their pumpkins, with lots of pumpkins then being auctioned off. The winners of the 2021 Pettisville PumpkinFest Contests are as follows:
Pumpkin Decorating
Second Grade
Mrs. Holsopple: Gavin Mansfield first, Jake Bennett second.
Mrs. Borton: Zoey Vernon first, Ellory Miller second.
Fourth Grade
Mrs. Miller: Kynzie Rice first, Cadyn Zumfelde second.
Mr. Hoops: Owen Baus first, Silas Fox second.
Sixth Grade
Mr. Mansfield: Carson Andres first, Caite Wixom second.
Mrs. Hindegardner: Kyra Griteman first, Kobe Hoylman second.
Art 1
Delana Damman first, Amanda Grimm second, Mason Wyse third.
Art 2
Susan Ringler first, Ashlynn Lugbill second, Sam Haley third.
Art 3
Zakkai Kaufmann first, Elisabeth Rochefort second, Esty Shaw third.
Art 4
Mya Meck first, Bryce Beltz second, Pete Rupp third.
Division 1 — Open — Carving
Phil King first, Cadyn Zumfelde second.
Division 2 — Open — Painting
Karen Lugbill first, Daize Mathers second, Rachel Phipps third.
Division 3 — Open — Creative Fall Display
Hilary Poulson first.
Division 4 — Open — Grades 6 and under: Carving, Painting, or Display
Elaina Lugbill first, Ellory Miller second, Ryleigh Brown third.
The Family Consumer Science classes prepared special recipes for the Pumpkin Recipe Contest.
Personal Finance I – Jonah Harmon and Jay Allison, first.
Personal Finance II – Jaret Beck, Zach McWatters and Josh Basselman, first.
Child Development – Elise Hoylman, first.
8th Grade – Josiah Grant, Aiden Crawford and Sebastian May, first.
Basketball Contest Winner (Grade 4-7) – Zeb Shaw, Jacob Wonderly and Josh Morris
Dodgeball Contests – (Grades 4-6) – Carter Beck, Camden Hogrefe, Sophie Wyse, Caite Wixom, Carson Andres and Alex Galvin.
(Grades 7-8) – Ashalyn Rice, Railey Boyers, Kinsey Yoder, Caleb Lako, Cash Nofziger, & Sophie Beltz.
(High School) – Carlos Bowers, Josh Basselman, Jaret Beck, Joey Ripke, Hollyn Klopfenstein, Amanda Grimm, & Mason Wyse.
