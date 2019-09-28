MONTPELIER — Are you thinking about selling some timber, harvesting wood, or maybe looking at improving your woods for future timber sales or just managing your woods? Then your first step is to attend “Timber Sales 101” hosted by the Williams Soil & Water Conservation District and the Williams County Conservation League on Oct. 7, starting at 5 p.m. with pizza.
Daniel Bartlett, Division of Forestry; Bill Metzger, Northwest Ohio Loggers Association; and Tom Mills, Northwest Ohio Woodland Association, will cover topics including general management for a healthy woods, what does a timber harvest entail, what to expect and what to watch out for, what does the bidding process look like, what to look for when signing a timber contract, the importance of knowing your tree species when speaking with loggers, and much more. Daniel will also cover the latest information on diseases and/or insects to be on the lookout for.
This free meeting will be held at the Williams County Conservation League at 12813 County Road J in Montpelier. Call the Williams SWCD at 419-636-9395 Ext. 3 to register and for more information.
