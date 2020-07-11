Kacey Wilkerson was selected recently as the third recipient of the Cletus Vetter Memorial College Scholarship. Mary Shininger (daughter of Cletus) presented the $1,000 scholarship to Kacey at the Evergreen Lane Office Complex.
Growing up on a farm near Jewell was a large factor in Wilkerson’s decision to pursue a career in agriculture. The 2017 Tinora High School graduate was involved in the breeding and production of show and commercial cattle. Wilkerson has learned there are more opportunities within the agriculture industry than just the production of livestock.
The scholarship committee reviewed many applications and based their decision on the course of study and the desire for higher education along with academic achievements, extra-curriculum activities and determination.
Wilkerson is an undergraduate at Illinois State University (ISU) and has excelled in her classes and keeps busy with many student activities. Her strong commitment, character traits and effort put forth have been evident throughout high school and three years of college. She has participated in beef expos, ag science club, livestock judging, FFA, 4-H and volunteers with other various organizations. Wilkerson obtained her associate’s degree from Black Hawk College and is hoping to become a salesperson for livestock feed or pharmaceuticals after completing her studies at ISU.
The Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and the Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) partnered to raise funds to establish the Cletus Vetter Memorial College Scholarship for a Defiance County student/resident. The SWCD was fortunate to have Clete as a very active supervisor for over 20 years. He gave endless hours of volunteerism and was active in many other organizations also. Throughout Clete’s lifetime, he received numerous awards and distinctions along with having an impact on soil and water conservation through his farming practices and his leadership.
The SWCD decided to “pay it forward” by establishing this scholarship in memory of Clete Vetter. This annual $1,000 college scholarship is meant to bring back into focus the vital necessity and passion for resource conservation by encouraging college-bound students to consider a career in conservation, natural resources, agriculture or a related field.
