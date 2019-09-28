Ohio is well-known for its wheat production. In fact, Ohio grows some of the best quality wheat that is used for many popular food items. You’re likely consuming northwest Ohio soft red winter wheat when consumers enjoy Oreo cookies, cake mixes and crackers. Essentially, none of the northwest Ohio wheat is used to make bread because of its high quality and value in making specialty food products.
Wheat is also known as a “water quality” crop. It is a great winter crop that is planted in late September and early October and continues to grow through winter, with harvest generally in early July. Wheat is a cash crop, but is also a cover crop that can absorb heavy rain events to protect soil from erosion.
Another reason wheat is considered a “water quality” crop is the opportunity that follows the grain harvest in July. Nutrient applications, either commercial, municipal waste, or livestock manure, can be applied to the soils in July through September when soil conditions are dry and can be followed with planting a cover crop.
Wheat has some opportunity to add some extra revenue to the grain system. Annually there is a demand for wheat straw that is used as bedding, feed, and manufacturing. Straw yields can range from one to two tons per acre, and the revenue earned is greater than the nutrient value of the straw. Other cash crops that can complement wheat are frost seeding clover to make a forage crop, and/or clover seed.
Ohio growers should also consider double crop soybeans to add revenue to the budget. Realistic double crop yields are 15 to 30 bushels per acre.
OSU continues to test the yield performance of wheat varieties. The 2019 results offered yield comparisons from over 70 varieties from 20 companies. Within the results, producers can find almost a 20-bushel difference from the lowest to highest yielding.
There are 37 varieties above the average yield, and 27 are statistically equal to the leader of 88.3 bushels per acre.
Wheat is a time tested crop for Ohio. Producers need to plant on or after the fly free date for a period of approximately 14 days to maximize yield potential. The Defiance County fly free date is Sept. 23 each year. The recommended planting date and period will help growers avoid disease and insect pressure. Defiance County has historically grown approximately 25,000 to 30,000 acres annually, but recently harvested wheat acres have been near 12,000 to 15,000 acres.
