Local OSU Extension offices for the six-county area have shared reports on how the wheat harvest has gone this season.
Extension educator, Bruce Clevenger, reported that Defiance County experienced a brief wheat harvest this year.
This was due to fewer acres of soft, red winter wheat being planted because of a wet fall in 2021.
That delayed soybean harvest and forced late-to-no wheat planting for many farmers. With that said, the wheat that was planted did not all survive the winter, according to Clevenger.
Wheat yields have been reported around 70-85 bushels per acre with wheat quality being good. Wheat straw harvest continues with small square, large round, and large square bales depending on the end user of the straw, Clevenger said.
For Henry County, OSU Extension Educator Alan Leininger reported this week that the county’s farmers were “pretty much done.”
The rain was not a huge impact for Henry County farmers, he stated, since the wheat was not quite ready last week. He commented that the wheat they were able to harvest looked good, and area farmers reported 60-100 bushels per acre.
Paulding County’s wheat harvest reports were not quite complete by the release of this article. However, OSU Extension Office Educator Sarah Noggle shared that Paulding County was about 90% harvested for wheat and the rain last week did stop the final part of the harvest.
Fulton County wrapped up most of the wheat harvest this week, according to OSU Extension Educator Eric Richer.
Farmers began to harvest a small percentage on July 4, he informed The Crescent-News this week.
He noted lower wheat yields this year compared to the 2021 season, reporting reported 60 to just over 100 bushels per acre with a few outliers that were higher or lower than that range. Richer estimated that Fulton County yields will be 12-15 bushels lower than the 89.4 bushels per acre the county achieved in 2021. However, grain quality was reported as being very good. The county’s farmers are wrapping up straw harvest and storage.
There is debate on whether or not to double crop soybeans this year, as the later harvest dates have made doing so riskier, according to Richer.
Efforts were made to obtain wheat harvest reports from Putnam and Williams counties through their OSU Extension offices, but these were not successful by late Friday afternoon.
