With the uncommonly wet spring of 2019 still affecting corn and soybean harvests, another complication may have arisen in the form of wheat planting, which also might be delayed as a result.
But all is not lost.
A successful wheat crop may be dependent on a number of factors, including how fast you act and how cooperative Mother Nature becomes.
“This is usually one of the top wheat producing areas in the state,” said Garth Ruff, Extension educator, agriculture and natural resources in Henry County, “(but) wheat after soybeans is weather dependent. It should be a couple of weeks for the (soybean) crop to be mature.”
This year, corn and bean farmers are still in the dark about how their crops will turn out, particularly with the inconsistent weather we have undergone as of late. “Any additional heat is going to advance crop maturity,” Ruff said. “Cool weather would delay the harvest.”
Some farmers, however, have been fortunate enough to get their wheat planted ahead of Sept. 27’s heavy rain. “I saw quite a few putting in (the wheat crop) last weekend,” said Stephanie Karhoff, agriculture and natural resources educator of the Williams County Extension Ooffice. “The rain over the weekend put things at a bit of a standstill.”
“There was an opportunity to plant wheat on Prevented Planted Acres,” Ruff added. “We’ve (also) had guys getting their ground fit to plant wheat for last week.”
Ironically, some farmers’ inability to plant beans or corn this year could work to the advantages of a wheat crop. “There were a lot of bare fields this year from people who weren’t able to get in corn and beans in the spring,” Karhoff said, suggesting that those with bare fields who normally do not plant wheat should consider doing so this time around.
Regardless of how many farming techniques are used, one thing no one knows for sure is how the weather over the next couple of weeks is going to turn out.
The best case scenario, according to Karhoff? “Delaying the frost as much as possible. A late frost and warmer temperatures will help the maturing and drydown.”
The worst case? “An early frost, or the farmers can’t get the crops dried enough to harvest.”
With so much uncertainty over the next few weeks, the farmers themselves may have provided a bright spot some may not have expected. “(Recently) there was an appreciation dinner in Henry County,” she said, “and we saw that people are looking out for one another. People can also reach out to the extension office for resources. They know they can lean on us.”
