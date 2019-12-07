COLUMBUS (OFBF) – Chris Weaver of Lyons has been re-elected to the board of trustees of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. He will represent Farm Bureau members in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties during his third three-year term. As a trustee, Weaver will help govern the state’s largest and most influential farm and food organization.

Weaver farms with his wife, Katie, and parents, Leon and Nancy. They operate a dairy and raise corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa. Their farm also operates a methane digester.

Weaver is a graduate of the University of California, Davis, and received a degree in managerial and agricultural economics. He is a 20-year member of the Williams County Farm Bureau and has served as its president and on several committees including membership, and food and animal issues. He has been active in OFBF’s Young Agricultural Professionals program. Weaver also served on the board of the Ohio Dairy Producers Association. The Weavers attend Cedar Creek Church of Toledo and have four children.

Weaver’s election took place during the 101st annual meeting of the Ohio Farm Bureau held Dec. 4-5 in Columbus.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ofbf.org.

