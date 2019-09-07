WAUSEON — The Fulton County OSU Extension will be hosting a two-part program entitled Weathering the Storm in Agriculture on Sept. 19.
The excessive and persistent rainfall that occurred during the planting and production season of 2019 has added to the growing physical, mental, emotional and financial strain on the agricultural community in the region. To aid in navigating these challenges, OSU Extension has developed a program to address these concerns with agricultural professionals and farmers.
The first session of this program will occur from 9 a.m.-noon and will be directed toward agricultural professionals in the community — those who work with and provide products and services to farmers. Objectives for the session are: to build awareness around stressful situations affecting some farmers; learn stress triggers, signs and techniques for response; learn techniques for approaching and working with farmers who may be facing challenging circumstances; and to learn where to go for additional help.
The second session of this program will occur from 5-6:30 p.m. and be directed toward farmers. While both sessions will have similar content, the overall goal is to help farmers work through potentially stressful situations with a productive mindset.
This program will be taught by Sarah Noggle, Paulding CountyOSU Extension; and Eric Richer, Fulton County OSU Extension. This program is free and open to the public. RSVP’s are requested to seiler.58@osu.edu or by calling 419-337-9210. Both sessions will be held at the Fulton County OSU Extension Office which is located at 08770 Ohio 108.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.