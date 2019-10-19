HAVILAND — On Sept. 19, six members of the Wayne Trace FFA traveled to Forest, Ohio, to participate in the Hardin Northern FFA Soil Invitational.
The agricultural soils team, consisting of Faith Meraz, Jayden Molitor and Tianna Cooper, placed 10th out of 45 teams. Faith Moraz was the highest scoring individual on the team, placing 10th out of 146 individuals.
The urban soils team was a new addition this year. The team members were Jaykob Edwards, Macy Mosier and Ethan Noggle. The team finished 25th out of 35 teams, with Ethan having the highest finish on the team at 37th out of 111 individuals.
On Sept. 26, the members traveled to Republic, in Sandusky County to compete in the district contest. We did a little rearranging of team members in an attempt to field our best possible team. The agricultural soil team finished 11th out of 27 teams, with Faith finishing 20th out of the 100 contestants.
Sept. 27 found three freshman members traveling to Carroll County, Ohio, to spend the weekend at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum, located on the banks of Leesville Lake. They joined over 100 other eighth- and ninth-grade first-year FFA members at camp to learn about opportunities available to them as an FFA member and setting goals while having fun at the lake. They also had the chance to try their skills at canoeing, kayaking, at the shotgun, rifle and archery range, playing beach volleyball, and just hanging out and meeting members from across the state. Several of the 2019-20 State FFA officer team members were there to conduct the workshops and get to know the members. The Wayne Trace FFA members attending were Brice Carnahan, Kristin McDonald and Mackenzie Blankenship.
Members are now preparing to begin their annual fundraiser and to attend the 2019 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. The members will continue the tradition of selling fresh citrus fruit, Ohio apples, peanuts and a wide variety of other items. We have a few new items we will add also.
There will be five members attending the upcoming National FFA Convention. Our attendance numbers are down a little from those of past years due to the convention overlapping with homecoming week. Faith Meraz, Ethan Noggle, Tianna Cooper, Macy Mosier and Isaac Head will attend. We will travel by charter bus again with Lincolnview, Crestview and Parkway.
The advisers have a variety of agribusiness tours arranged between here and Indy. While at convention, the members will attend sessions, listen to guest speakers, visit the career show and get to meet over 60,000 of their fellow FFA members from across the country.
