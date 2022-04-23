HAVILAND — Next month Faith Meraz, a four year member of the Wayne Trace FFA chapter, will receive her state FFA degree at the Ohio State FFA Convention in Columbus.
Throughout her years of FFA, Meraz has held the officer position of secretary for two years and the position of president for one.
After high school, she plans to major in psychology. Meraz hopes to become a school psychologist or mental health counselor after receiving a master’s in either school psychology or mental health counseling.
Meraz says she also plans to continue raising livestock and become a 4-H advisor as well as join the Paulding County fair board.
Her most recent awards and recognitions include: the STAR Farmer award, Outstanding Scholarship award, ag ball participant, National FFA Convention and Expo participant, placing 13th at district level for agricultural soil judging CDE, placing fourth at the sub district level for the job interview CDE, placing second at the advanced sub district level and sixth place at the advanced district level for the public speaking CDE.
Meraz’s favorite memory from FFA was during her freshman year of high school, while attending the National FFA Convention. The fire alarm from the hotel the chapter was staying at went off at midnight. While evacuating, the hotel key was left in the room, resulting in a series of unfortunate events for the members.
