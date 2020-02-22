WAUSEON — Once again, the Wauseon FFA had another busy year that led the chapter to many awards and accomplishments. In the winter months FFA members worked diligently by filling out award applications for State and American Degrees and for individualized proficiency awards.
FFA members also took the time to recognize the community, parents and school administration for their support for another year at the annual FFA Banquet in April. At the annual FFA Banquet, the new officer team was installed and those members consist of: Trey Schroder, president; McKayla Clymer, vice president; Jackson Bauer, treasurer; Audrey Leininger, secretary; Hayley Orzechowski, reporter; Isaac Wilson, sentinel; and Luke Wheeler, student advisor.
At the annual State FFA Convention in May, 20 Wauseon FFA Members attended and took part in many leadership activities and tours around Columbus. The highlight of the trip was Jozlyn Smallman receiving her state degree and the chapter being recognized as a gold rated chapter in the state of Ohio. On the state convention stage, Brianna Ruby and Rachel Lee were announced as Gold Rated officers for their work as serving as the secretary and treasurer respectively.
In the spring of 2019, the chapter completed its annual day of service while partnering with the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce. During this day, 100 FFA members donated their time to over 40 Wauseon businesses. The FFA is happy to report that they donated over 300 hours of service. In addition to our Day of Service, FFA members competed in a variety of career development events or CDE’s. FFA members compete in everything from public speaking to general livestock. Taking top state honors in CDE’s this year was Sierra Rupp, 5th place in job interview and McKayla Clymer 10th for state dairy handlers.
In the summer months, FFA members worked again to continue to develop their SAE’s and their work skills. This year, the animal science facility next to the school was utilized to house pigs and goats that were to be shown at the Fulton County Fair. Students also worked to keep the school farm functioning, as well as worked on their projects at home. Many students exhibited their projects at the Fulton County Fair.
Also, during the summer months the newly elected officers completed a three-day officer retreat to plan and set goals for the upcoming year. The officers traveled to the Fulton County museum to learn about the county’s history as well as to check out the Eyes of Freedom exhibit, and traveled to the 575 Foundation in Perrysburg and Lenawee Intermediate School District to visit with their agriculture department.
Once the school year started back up, FFA members competed in the county, district and state soils competitions. Toward the end of October, 15 Wauseon FFA members traveled to Indianapolis for the 92nd National FFA Convention. While at national convention, members got to experience a Buffalo Preserve Tour in Fremont, Ind., attend the Brett Young concert, as well attend various sessions about leadership and personal growth.
To close out 2019, Wauseon FFA members conducted their annual fruit sale to raise funds for the chapter.
The Wauseon FFA is looking forward to planning another great year of continued success in 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.