FORT WAYNE — The Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District has received a water quality planning grant from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to develop a watershed management plan for the Flatrock Creek/Auglaize River watershed. This watershed is located in the southeast corner of Allen County, Ind., the northeast corner of Adams County, Ind., and portions of Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio.
The watershed management plan will be a work plan for achieving water resource goals that provides assessment and management information for the Flatrock Creek/Auglaize River watershed. It is developed using a watershed planning process that includes steps to characterize existing conditions, identify and prioritize problems, define management objectives, and develop protection or remediation strategies.
This planning effort will be led by a steering committee comprised of local stakeholders (citizens, businesses, governments, non-governmental organizations…) who are most knowledgeable of the needs of the watershed. The Allen County SWCD is currently seeking steering committee members.
The public is encouraged to participate in the project to voice their concerns and ideas regarding water resources within the watershed. The first steering committee meeting will be held during the Fort Wayne Farm Show on Jan. 14 from 1:30-3 p.m. in the Appleseed A conference room in the War Memorial Coliseum. Those who live, work or have a vested interest in the watershed, are invited to contact Sharon Partridge, assistant program administer at the SWCD office, or by calling 260-755-8111 for more information.
