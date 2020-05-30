PAULDING — Water quality and soil health are an integral part of the mission of Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). Recently, the district was awarded a Watershed Program Grant through the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) to track/implement multiple programs that focus on the following priorities: controlled drainage, waterways, livestock nutrient management, stream restoration, home septic systems, filter strips, wetlands, soil health, and subsurface precision fertilizer placement. These programs will work to improve water quality and soil health in the Flatrock, Auglaize River, Little Auglaize River, Blue Creek, Sixmile, Middle Creek and Prairie Creek watersheds.
So what does this mean for the landowner? Paulding SWCD is now better able to serve you and help get the funding needed to make these programs a reality on your land. How do these programs benefit the land and the landowner? Read on for more information on these programs and how they work to promote conservation, increase soil health, improve water quality, and overall yields.
Soil Health
Soil health isn’t something that the average person gives a second thought. However, it is an important resource for everything from agriculture to water filtration. The soil is as critical to human health for its many minerals and the organic matter as it is vital to plant health. According to recyclenation.com and Dr. Bianca Moebius-Clune, the National Resources Conservation Service’s Soil Health Division Director, “Organic matter and living organisms provide the foundation for soil to function properly, allowing it to take in, store and deliver water to plants, among many other benefits.” Healthy soils should hold water and nutrients like a sponge where they are readily available for plant roots to take them up, clean the water that flows through it and help to grab carbon from the atmosphere. The top few inches of the soil, called topsoil, are the most critical to healthy soil and where most of the nutrients are found. Yet, without plants to hold topsoil in place it is often washed away along with the organic material, nutrients and minerals of the topsoil.
Soil testing in farming has become a key first step for farmers to determine these qualities in the soil that make up its health. If farm ground is lacking in key nutrients, soil testing provides that information to the farmer so that a nutrient prescription can be written. Variable rate technology is an important tool for placing the right amount of nutrients in the right location so that they are present for plant roots to absorb for maximum plant yields. This combined with subsurface placement allows the nutrients to be placed below the surface of the soil in the correct amounts.
Cover Crops
Cover crops are planted in the off season that are often grasses or legumes that are planted for erosion control, moisture retention, and increasing beneficial organic matter. These cover crops help to feed the soil and keep existing topsoil in place. Their roots help to aerate the soil and improve overall soil health. According to the USDA cover crops also can “provide energy savings by adding nitrogen to the soil and make more soil nutrients available, thereby reducing the need to apply fertilizer.”
Waterways
Grassed waterways utilize a erosion is typically a problem These areas are then graded and shaped to form a planted to grass or other vegetation to keep the soil in place. slows the velocity of the water causing significant erosion
These waterways provide a stable bed for water to flow leaving your fertile topsoil and its nutrients where they belong — in your field.
Filter Strips
Filter strips or buffer strips are important tools to intercept surface water runoff and trap sediment, excess nutrients, and contaminants. They also help to develop habitat for wildlife while maintaining or enhancing watershed functions. These strips of permanent vegetation are typically situated between the field and the waterway into which they drain. They are intended to intercept and slow runoff thereby providing water quality benefits. Producers are encouraged to establish vegetative cover strips on cropland that is near environmentally sensitive areas that have a potential for loss of sediment, nutrients, and animal manure.
Home Septic Systems
Home septic systems are common in rural areas. Ideally, these work efficiently to rid your home of wastewater and waste. As solids settle to the bottom of your tank, the overflow goes out through perforated tile to a leach bed where the soil can work to further filter the water. Unfortunately, some older rural homes were designed so that this septic tank wastewater emptied instead into nearby ditches or other waterways.
These programs will work to improve water quality and soil health in local waterways by minimizing erosion, sediment, and excess nutrients in streams and rivers. The Watershed Program Grant through the Ohio Department of Agriculture makes the program accessible to you because the staff and SWCD can help you navigate the various programs and help to secure funding to implement one or more of these programs on your land. Together, we can make a difference.
Contact the Paulding SWCD with any questions or project ideas at 419-399- 4771 or email paulding@pauldingswcd.org.
