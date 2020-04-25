Rachel Cochran is the Water Quality Extension Associate for Paulding, Defiance, and Van Wert counties. Cochran will be working to increase water quality and the adoption of best management practices through farmer demonstrations, research, and outreach. She has an interest in cover crops, soil health, and nutrient use efficiency.
Cochran will host a virtual coffee and conversation on Tuesday anytime between 1-2 p.m. Come with your water quality and soil health ideas at the farm level. You can call in or connect via your phone, computer, tablet, or any other device.
Call in using your phone. The number is toll-free, so you won’t be charged for the call
• Dial 312-626-6799.
• You will be asked to enter a meeting ID number, enter 950 4136 6179
• You will then be connected to the call.
• Press *6 on your phone keypad to un-mute yourself.
Join via Zoom. Zoom is a free video conference service
• Join directly by clicking this link: https://osu.zoom.us/j/95041366179.
• You can also download the free Zoom app to your device from the app store.
• Once on your device, open the Zoom app and click “Join a Meeting.”
• Enter the meeting ID 950 4136 6179.
• You can also enter your name and choose to turn your video on or off.
• Click “Join” and you will be added to the conference.
Prior to her water quality position, Cochran worked in the Agroecosystem Nutrient Cycling Lab at the University of Kentucky and has experience with on-field and lab research. Rachel earned a bachelor’s in sustainable agriculture from the University of Kentucky in 2019 and resides near Defiance.
She can be reached at cochran.474@osu.edu or 567-344–5016.
