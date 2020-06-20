PAULDING — Paulding SWCD, Putnam SWCD, and The Nature Conservancy will take part in a virtual lunch & learn from noon-12:30 p.m. Thursday. This will cover how you can sign up for the subsurface nutrient application program offered by Paulding and Putnam counties.

You may register to join the session at https://bit.ly/2YcYArk. It also will be able to be viewed live on the Facebook Page www.facebook.com/PauldingSWCD.

