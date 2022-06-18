NEW YORK — (USDA) During a Thursday meeting with UN ambassadors and officials at the U.S. Mission to the UN, United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine are entering into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enhance coordination between the U.S. and Ukrainian agriculture and food sectors, and to build a strategic partnership to address food security.
“Since February the world has witnessed Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine and the disruption it is causing to agricultural production, trade, and most importantly, food security,” said Secretary Vilsack. “Russia’s actions are posing major threats not only to the people of Ukraine, but to countries in Africa and the Middle East that rely on the grains and other staples produced in Ukraine. Russia is using food as a weapon and a tool of war to threaten the livelihoods of those around the world, and that is something the agriculture community cannot and will not stand for.”
The MOU will establish a three-year partnership driven by the need to address the economic disruptions in the United States and worldwide due to the Russian war on Ukraine. It is an action being taken by the USDA as the Biden-Harris administration addresses these problems through an all-of-government approach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.