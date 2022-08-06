WASHINGTON (USDA) — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced Thursday that the department will begin accepting applications on Sept. 6 for funding to expand access to high-speed internet for millions of people in rural America nationwide.
USDA is making the funding available under the ReConnect Program, which received new funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“High-speed internet connects people and businesses to new markets and helps people in rural America build brighter futures,” Torres Small said.
“For too long, too many rural communities have been left out of the digital economy. This funding will help everyone in America – regardless of where they live – because rural people provide the everyday essentials our country depends on. Investments like the ones we are making through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help close the digital divide across rural America.”
USDA is making additional funding available for high-speed internet in round four of the ReConnect Program. The department will begin accepting applications on Sept. 6 for up to $150 million in loans, up to $300 million in loan/grant combinations, and up to $700 million in grants.
The department will use funds appropriated under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a $65 billion investment to expand affordable, high-speed internet to all communities across the U.S.
The application deadline is Nov. 2.
USDA has made several improvements to the ReConnect Program for round four. Collectively, they increase the availability of funding in rural areas where residents and businesses lack access to affordable, high-speed internet. Additionally, to ensure that rural households that need internet service can afford it, all awardees under this funding round will be required to apply to participate in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).
The ACP offers a discount of up to $30 per month towards internet service to qualifying low-income households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal Lands.
To be eligible for ReConnect Program funding, an applicant must serve an area where high-speed internet service is not available at speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) (download) and 20 Mbps (upload). The applicant must also commit to building facilities capable of providing high-speed internet service at speeds of 100 Mbps (download and upload) to every location in its proposed service area.
For additional information, see page 47,690 of the Aug. 4 Federal Register.
To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, visit www.rd.usda.gov or contact the nearest USDA Rural Development state office.
