WASHINGTON (USDA) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is gathering input to help shape a recently announced planned grant program focused on improving the resiliency of the food and agricultural supply chain by addressing labor shortages in agriculture, reducing irregular migration through increased use of legal pathways, and improving labor protections for farm workers.
USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will hold three virtual listening sessions Wednesday and Thursday for the new farm labor stabilization and protection pilot grant program, which the Biden-Harris administration announced earlier this year as part of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection.
The grant program will use up to $65 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide support for agricultural employers in implementing robust labor standards to promote a safe, healthy work environment for both U.S. workers and workers hired from northern Central American countries under the seasonal H-2A visa program.
FSA will hold a listening session for agricultural employer organizations on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET. FSA seeks input on:
• challenges that employers face in securing a stable workforce.
• the set of incentives employers seek from USDA in order to improve their ability to hire workers from northern Central American countries under the seasonal H-2A visa program.
• the labor standards that will make meaningful progress towards ensuring a safer and fairer working environment for both domestic and H-2A farm workers.
FSA will also hold a listening session for labor unions on this coming Wednesday at 2 p.m. and one for the broader farm worker advocacy community on this coming Thursday at 2 p.m. From both groups, FSA seeks input on:
• barriers or challenges faced by farm workers, specifically those from northern Central American countries participating in the H-2A visa program.
• recommendations to enhance farm worker protections and to increase farm worker awareness of resources and worker rights.
Register online at fsa.usda.gov/farmworkers. FSA will also consider comments received by 30 days after the date of publication in the Federal Register.
