ST. LOUIS — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will be the keynote speaker during the General Session at the 2020 Commodity Classic held Feb. 27-29 in San Antonio, Texas. The General Session is scheduled for Feb. 28, at 9 a.m. at the Henry B. Gonzáles Convention Center.
Secretary Perdue came by his knowledge of agriculture early: He was born into a farming family in Bonaire, Ga. From childhood, and through his life in business and elected office, Perdue has experienced the industry from every possible perspective. Uniquely qualified as a former farmer, agribusinessman, veterinarian, state legislator and governor of Georgia, he became the 31st United States secretary of agriculture April 25, 2017.
Perdue has served as a board member for the National Grain & Feed Association and as president of both the Georgia Feed and Grain Association and the Southeastern Feed and Grain Association. Perdue has long-standing, close relationships with the leadership of the American Farm Bureau Federation and has been recognized by the Georgia 4-H and FFA programs, among others, for his leadership in agriculture.
During the general session, the audience will also hear an inspiring presentation from Lt. Col. Waldo Waldman, a decorated fighter pilot and New York Times bestselling author.
The general session will include comments from the leaders of the five associations that present Commodity Classic: American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
Education is a hallmark of Commodity Classic. In addition to the General Session, Commodity Classic offers learning centers, “What’s New” sessions, mini “What’s New” sessions, “Early Riser” sessions and events at the Commodity Classic Main Stage on the trade show floor. Commodity Classic also features a huge trade show, entertainment and the opportunity to network with thousands of America’s farmers.
Detailed information on all educational sessions and the full Commodity Classic schedule are available at commodityclassic.com. Attendees may register for all three days or choose one-day registration. Registration is also available on site.
Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is produced by the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
